FAA says unintentionally deleted files are to blame for nationwide ground stop

A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11 in Arlington, Virginia.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

A contractor working for the Federal Aviation Administration unintentionally deleted files related to a key pilot safety system, leading to a nationwide ground stop and thousands of delayed and canceled flights last week, the FAA said Thursday.

The FAA determined the issue with the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system occurred when the contractor was "working to correct synchronization between the live primary database and a backup database."

Tags