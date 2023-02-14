FAA to conduct sweeping safety review after multiple incidents

 Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Citing a series of recent aviation safety incidents, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a sweeping review of the agency.

"We are experiencing the safest period in aviation history, but we cannot take this for granted," Billy Nolen, the acting FAA administrator, wrote in a memo. "Recent events remind us that we must not become complacent."

