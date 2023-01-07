As the football world hopes for more good news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery, some fans are wondering how to address a small elephant in the room: What to do about unfinished fantasy football leagues?

Monday was the final day for many leagues, and with the NFL deciding to not to replay Monday's Bengals-Bills game, an issue arises in how to declare a winner. Some leagues have decided to forgo determining champions and instead donate their pots to Hamlin's charity via GoFundMe.

