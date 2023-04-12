FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations

The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software. Pictured is an airport battery charging station.

 iStockphoto/Getty Images

The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.

Public USB stations like the kind found at malls and airports are being used by bad actors to spread malware and monitoring software, according to a tweet last week from the FBI's Denver branch. The agency did not provide any specific examples.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags