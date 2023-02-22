The US Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it has filed complaints against four makers of e-cigarette products, as the companies did not get authorization from the FDA to sell their products in the US market. This is the first time that the agency has filed what it calls a civil money penalty, or CMP, against e-cigarette makers who have not complied with the federal process.

From 2021 through last Friday, the FDA said it sent out 550 warning letters to tobacco firms, large and small, for making and selling products that are not authorized. A majority of the companies, the FDA said, have removed their products from the market.

CNN's Jennifer Korn contributed to this report.

