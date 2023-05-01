FDIC calls to boost deposit insurance above $250,000 for some accounts

A general view of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) logo on its headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 2, 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

 Graeme Sloan/SIPA/AP

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is advocating for an increase in the deposit insurance limit for business payment accounts following the three recent bank failures.

Currently, the FDIC insures up to $250,000 per depositor for each account ownership category. But the agency backed deposits exceeding that limit when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed, in order to reduce the risk of further bank runs. It also provided temporary unlimited deposit insurance to non-interest bearing accounts in the wake of the Great Recession.

