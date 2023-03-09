February jobs preview: What to expect after January's blowout report

January's jobs report delivered a heck of a surprise when it showed the US economy had added more than half a million jobs and unemployment had dipped to a level not seen in more than five decades.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

But economists say they are not bracing for another blindside when the February jobs report comes out on Friday. Consensus estimates are for job gains to weigh in at a (post-pandemic meager, but historically strong) 205,000, according to Refinitiv.

