FEC dismisses RNC complaint that Google's spam filters were biased against conservatives

The Federal Election Commission has tossed out claims by the Republican National Committee that Google's spam filters in Gmail are illegally biased against conservatives, according to an agency letter obtained by CNN.

The decision resolves a joint FEC complaint filed last year spearheaded by the RNC that alleged Gmail's automated filters had sent Republican fundraising emails to spam at a higher rate than for Democratic candidates during the 2020 election cycle. The RNC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

