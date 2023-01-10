Fed Chair Powell: Bringing down inflation requires 'measures that are not popular'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, here in Washington, DC, in 2022, is participating on Tuesday in a panel discussion at an event hosted by Sweden's central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Investors shifted their focus Tuesday from the stock market to Stockholm as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his first public appearance of the year.

Powell participated in a panel discussion on central bank independence at an event hosted by Sweden's central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank.

