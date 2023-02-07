The US labor market remains "extraordinarily strong" and Friday's monster jobs report underscores that the central bank has more work to do to bring down inflation, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

"We didn't expect it to be this strong," Powell said of the January jobs report, which showed the US economy added 517,000 jobs. "It kind of shows you why we think that this will be a process that takes a significant period of time."

