Fed makes history with second massive rate hike in as many months

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell faces reporters after the Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

What seemed unfathomable just six months ago — a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve — has now happened twice in a row.

At the conclusion of its July monetary policymaking meeting, members of the US central bank on Wednesday once again approved a supersized interest rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point. Members voted unanimously in favor of the aggressive move to tackle white-hot inflation.

