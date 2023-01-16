The red-headed man wearing what looks like the ultimate Christmas sweater walks up to the camera. A yellow quadrant surrounds him. Facial recognition software immediately identifies the man as ... a giraffe?

This case of mistaken identity is no accident — it's literally by design. The sweater is part of the debut Manifesto collection by Italian startup Cap_able. As well as tops, it includes hoodies, pants, t-shirts and dresses. Each one sports a pattern, known as an "adversarial patch," designed by artificial intelligence algorithms to confuse facial recognition software: either the cameras fail to identify the wearer, or they think they're a giraffe, a zebra, a dog, or one of the other animals embedded into the pattern.

