Federal Trade Commission proposes banning noncompetes for workers

On January 5, the Federal Trade Commission said it is proposing a rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on workers and to rescind all existing noncompete agreements.

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it is proposing a rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete agreements on workers and to rescind all existing noncompete agreements.

The FTC's reasoning: Such agreements, which affect millions of rank-and-file employees and independent contractors across industries, in addition to business executives, have suppressed competition, wages and entrepreneurship.

