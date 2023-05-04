First Horizon stock tumbles after TD Bank merger collapses

First Horizon and TD Bank have called off a $13 billion deal that would have formed America's sixth-largest bank, adding to the turmoil sweeping the country's regional lenders.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Caught up in the worst banking crisis since 2008, First Horizon's share price has plunged about 40% over the past couple months, falling well below the $25 per share that TD offered when the takeover was announced in February 2022.

