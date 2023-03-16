First Republic in talks with major banks about a rescue plan

First Republic Bank, facing a crisis of confidence from investors and customers, is actively discussing options for a lifeline — including a takeover, according to the Wall Street Journal.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

First Republic Bank, facing a crisis of confidence from investors and customers, is actively discussing options for a lifeline, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Participating in the discussions Thursday are massive Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, the source said. A deal to prop up First Republic with much-needed access to cash could be announced as soon as Thursday.

