Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleepers again after 8 more deaths

Fisher-Price reminds consumers of the 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths.

 Consumer Product Safety Commission

Fisher-Price for a second time recalled its Rock 'n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial 2019 recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock 'n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," the commission said in a statement. "Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least 8 fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement."

Recommended for you

Tags