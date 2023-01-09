Fisher-Price has reannounced its 2019 recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock 'n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances," the commission said in a statement. "Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least 8 fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement."

Recommended for you

Tags