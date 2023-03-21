The Federal Reserve has a lot of balls in the air: Central bank officials are attempting to juggle their economic goals of maximum employment and price stability while maintaining financial safety and security in the midst of a banking meltdown.

This week, we'll hear from Fed officials for the first time since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the sale of Credit Suisse and the lifeline extended to First Republic. The big question is what they'll do next. A policy rate announcement is expected on Wednesday along with new economic projections, and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will face the press to answer questions.

