As part of Food Lion’s continuing efforts to support towns and cities impacted by recent tornadoes, Food Lion customers at more than 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option through Jan. 1 to round up at the register.
SALISBURY, N.C. -- As part of Food Lion’s continuing efforts to support towns and cities impacted by recent tornadoes, Food Lion customers at more than 1,100 stores across 10 states will have the option through Jan. 1 to round up at the register. All proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross relief efforts to help people affected by tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Food Lion will match register donations up to $50,000.
“The American Red Cross is thankful for Food Lion’s support, which will enable us to offer a safe place to stay, emotional support and comfort to impacted families across the South and Midwest in the face of one of the most devastating tornado outbreaks in years,” Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of Communications for Red Cross, said.
In addition, the omnichannel retailer’s associate care fund, Lion’s Pride Foundation, will further support community members by making a $10,000 donation to an emergency relief fund established by Pilgrim’s Pride, one of Food Lion’s suppliers in Kentucky.
“Food Lion is committed to helping people in the communities we serve,” Scott Libbey, the division vice president of Food Lion, said. “We want to do our part to support recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the recent tornadoes. We want our community partners and neighbors to know they can always count on Food Lion when they need us.”
Based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.