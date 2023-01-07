"We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina," wrote the company in the post. "After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni pastina is being discontinued. This wasn't a decision that we wanted to make."
The company attributed the decision to a "long-term supplier" that announced it would no longer be able to make Ronzoni pastina starting in January 2023.
"We searched extensively for an alternative solution but were unable to identify a viable option to make Pastina in the same beloved small shape, size and standards you have come to expect from Ronzoni," the company went on. "As a result, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue this product."
Online, fans reacted to Ronzoni's surprise announcement with shock and outrage.
"Who's the long term supplier?" wrote TikTok creator and musician Nick Tangorra in a comment on Ronzoni's Instagram. "I just wanna talk."
Others shared nostalgic stories about eating pastina as a child, or recalled pastina soups lovingly cooked by grandparents.
"i am devastated," wrote Long-Island based writer Michele Catalano on Twitter on Thursday. "Pastina with milk and butter is my comfort food. Nothing feels like home, safety, warmth, and comfort like eating a bowl of pastina when you're sad."
Some users even tagged one of Ronzoni's competitors, Barilla, which sells its own pastina products.