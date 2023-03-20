Foot Locker is planning to shut 400 stores by 2026 as it strives to become more relevant to younger shoppers by relaunching its retail brands, introducing "experiential" new store concepts and simplifying its operations by closing underperforming mall-based stores.

The stores slotted for closing across North America account for nearly 10% of Foot Locker's total sales, said Anthony Aversa, Foot Locker senior vice president of store development.

