Two major retail chains are closing roughly 800 stores. One company's spaces likely will be filled, while the other's may become empty, and unsightly, zombie stores.

Retailers are already lining up to take over the approximately 400 shuttering Bed Bath & Beyond stores in strip malls, where customers can easily park in front. But 400 Foot Locker stores set to close in middle and lower-tier regional enclosed malls around the country will stay vacant for much longer, say retail landlords and real estate experts.

