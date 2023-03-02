Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck production to restart March 13

Following an issue with a battery fire during testing, Ford will restart production of its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup on Monday, March 13, the company announced Thursday. By then, the truck will have been out of production for about a month.

During pre-delivery inspections, one of the trucks caught fire, according to Ford, and the company halted production and deliveries of the F-150. The company then began an investigation, along with its battery supplier SK On, into the cause of the problem, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg wrote in an email following the initial announcement of the stoppage.

