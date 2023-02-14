Ford has halted production of the top-selling electric pickup in America, the F-150 Lightning, because of a possible battery problem, the automaker confirmed Tuesday. The potential issue was discovered during the company's pre-delivery vehicles inspections, Ford spokesperson Emma Berg said.

The pause in production and delivery apparently does not apply to trucks that are already at dealerships ready to be delivered or to trucks already with customers. Ford did not provide any information about what the battery-related issue might be, its possible cause or potential consequences.

