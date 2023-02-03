America's major automakers are getting back into Formula 1 racing. Following General Motors' recent announcement that it's applying, along with Andretti Global, to field a team in the prestigious racing series, Ford has now announced that it's getting back into the sport to help build engines.

While GM's plan requires approval by the sport's governing body, something that is not guaranteed, Ford has an agreement to work with Red Bull Powertrains which supplies hybrid engines to both of Red Bull's F1 teams.

