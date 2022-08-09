Ford just raised the price of its electric F-150 by up to $8,500

On August 11, Ford will once again begin taking orders for its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, pictured here in Dearborn, Michigan, in May 2021. But this time the base model of the pickup will cost about $7,000 more than before.

 Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

Ford on Thursday will once again begin taking orders for its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. But this time the base model of the pickup will cost about $7,000 more than before.

When the Lightning first went on sale, the Pro version — the base model intended mostly as a simple work truck — cost about $40,000. Now it will cost about $47,000. More expensive versions of the truck have similar price increases, up to $8,500 for highly equipped extended range models. The Lightning is currently eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. (With electric vehicle tax credit rules set to change under new legislation, it’s unclear if the truck will continue to be eligible in the future.)

