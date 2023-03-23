Ford said it will lose $3 billion on its sales of electric vehicles to consumers this year, but it still expects to hit the profit targets it set for this year of between $9 billion and $11 billion.

Ford said those EV losses and the overall profit both come before expenses from interest and taxes. The $3 billion loss is roughly equal to what it lost on EVs on that basis the last two years combined. It said it lost about $900 million in 2021 and $2.1 billion in 2022. It's the first time it gave a breakout of the results from its EV operations.

