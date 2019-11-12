Former HBO chief Richard Plepler in talks for production deal at Apple

Richard Plepler, the executive who helped make HBO the cable giant that it is today, is in talks with Apple for an exclusive production deal.
Under the new deal, Plepler will create original content for the tech giant's new streaming service, Apple TV+, according to a person familiar with the matter. Plepler will create content through his new production company, RLP & Co.
Apple declined CNN Business' request for comment. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.
Plepler announced in February that he was leaving HBO after nearly 28 years at the company. The announcement came days after an appeals court ruled in favor of AT&T's purchase of HBO's parent company, WarnerMedia, which was formerly known as Time Warner (CNN is also a unit of WarnerMedia). HBO's future under its new ownership was a matter of speculation at the time, with AT&T executives expressing a desire to ramp up production at the premium network. WarnerMedia had previously announced plans for its own streaming service to compete with Netflix.
During his tenure as CEO and chairman, he ordered some of the most popular and critically-acclaimed shows on the network, including "Game of Thrones" and "Veep."
Apple's first foray into the streaming market kicked off earlier this month. The service premiered with a slate of content from A-list talent such as Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey. It also debuted with a competitive price of $4.99 or free for a year with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV.