Former Theranos COO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani reports to prison, attorney says

Sunny Balwani, former president of Theranos Inc., (center) arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, on December 7, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former chief operating officer of failed startup Theranos and ex-boyfriend of founder Elizabeth Holmes, has reported to prison, according to his attorney.

"Mr Balwani turned himself in... smoothly without incident," Jeffrey Coopersmith, Balwani's attorney, said in an email to CNN on Thursday. "We will continue to fight for him because we do not believe that he received a fair trial."

