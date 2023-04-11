Former senior executives of Twitter have sued the company in an attempt to recover more than $1 million in legal expenses incurred by responding to shareholder lawsuits, federal investigations and a congressional hearing, according to a complaint filed Monday in Delaware Chancery Court.

The lawsuit by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and former chief financial officer Ned Segal alleges that Twitter has failed to reimburse them for lawyers' fees in accordance with prior agreements with the company. Elon Musk fired the executives immediately after completing his acquisition of the company.

