Four out of the five US metropolitan areas with the lowest unemployment rates are in Florida, thanks to the state's growing population, robust tourism activity and increased business investment.

Miami had the lowest unemployment rate of metropolitan areas with more than 1 million people in February at 2.2%, tied with Birmingham, Alabama, according to the latest rankings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando all had unemployment rates below 2.7% that month. Nationally, the jobless rate stood at 3.5% in March.

