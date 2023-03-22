Fox accuses Dominion of manipulating data to reach $1.6 billion damages figure

The legal showdown between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems is set to resume Wednesday. Pictured is the Fox News headquarters in New York City, on March 4.

 Chris Helgren/Reuters

Lawyers for Fox News on Wednesday accused Dominion Voting Systems of manipulating data to reach the eye-popping $1.6 billion figure that it's seeking as part of its defamation lawsuit against the network.

At a pretrial hearing, Fox News lawyer Erin Murphy claimed Dominion is trying to have it both ways. First, she said Dominion was claiming that "nobody could have believed" the claims that it rigged the 2020 election -- and therefore, Fox is liable for defamation, because it repeatedly promoted those blatantly false claims in late 2020. But then, when it was time to calculate damages for the lawsuit, "they say (they're) going to go out of business because everybody believes this, and all of (their) customers believe this," she said

