Fox agrees to give more Murdoch docs to Smartmatic in its defamation case

Fox News will give Smartmatic additional documents about Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, pictured here in 2017, and other senior corporate executives.

 Julio Cortez/AP

Fox News has agreed to give voting technology company Smartmatic additional documents about Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and other senior corporate executives. Smartmatic is suing the right-wing network for $2.7 billion over its airing of 2020 election lies.

The agreement was announced Wednesday at a court hearing in Manhattan. New York Supreme Court Judge David Cohen scheduled the hearing after Smartmatic raised concerns about whether Fox was complying with its pretrial obligations to turn over relevant evidence.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News