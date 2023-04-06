Fox asks judge to bar references to January 6 attack at Dominion trial

Fox asked a judge in court filings made public on April 6 to prohibit references to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as threats directed at employees of Dominion Voting Systems, when the high-stakes $1.6 billion defamation case goes to trial later this month.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

Fox asked a judge in court filings made public Thursday to prohibit references to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as threats directed at employees of Dominion Voting Systems, when the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit it faces from the election technology company goes to trial later this month.

"Dominion's defamation claim has nothing to do with the Capitol riot," Fox's lawyers argued in the court filings. "And any reference to the Capitol riot will only unfairly prejudice the jury against Fox, inflame passions, prevent a fair trial, and taint any resulting verdict."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags