Fox bosses 'shut down' fact checking with 2020 conspiracies, Dominion lawyer says

Dominion wants to put Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, both pictured here in 2017, on the witness stand at next month's expected defamation trial against Fox News, according to court filings.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dominion lawyers on Tuesday claimed that Fox Corporation chairman Rupert and his son, CEO Lachlan Murdoch, gave implicit but clear instructions to Fox News after the 2020 election to "shut down the talk of fact-checking" and "let the hosts run wild" with election conspiracies.

"They made the decision to let it happen," Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said, referring to the string of baseless claims of vote-rigging and election irregularities that were spread on Fox News in late 2020.

