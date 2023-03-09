Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Thursday dismissed the revelations from Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News as "noise," throwing his support behind the right-wing talk channel in his first comments since the case enveloped the company in major scandal.

"I think a lot of the noise that you hear about this case, is actually not about the law and it's not about journalism," Murdoch told the audience at Morgan Stanley's annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

