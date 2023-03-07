Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch rejected election conspiracy theories, Dominion lawsuit documents show

A trove of text messages, emails, and other material from Fox News executives and on-air personalities were made public on March 7 as part of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against the right-wing channel.

 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

A trove of text messages, emails, and other material from Fox News executives and on-air personalities were made public Tuesday as part of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the right-wing channel.

Among the the hundreds of pages of previously unreleased documents include repeated statements from Fox Corporation chairman Rupert Murdoch rejecting conspiracy theories about Dominion that his own network promoted after the 2020 election. And Internal Fox News emails and messages — also made public Tuesday — further show how Fox News' staff privately dismissed some of the election conspiracies that were promoted on-air.

Recommended for you

Tags