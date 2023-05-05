Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter on Friday to Media Matters, the progressive watchdog, and its president, demanding that it take down embarrassing behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson attacking Fox News' streaming service and making crude remarks while joking with staff.

The footage, published over the last week in a series of clips, comes in the wake of Carlson's abrupt firing at the right-wing network and as a steady drip of leaked text messages show the former primetime star making racist and denigrating comments.

