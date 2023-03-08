Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News traded barbs in new court filings Wednesday, with the election technology company accusing Fox of wanting a "license to knowingly spread lies," and the right-wing channel claiming the lawsuit is an "unprecedented assault on the First Amendment."

The filings tee up a high-stakes hearing in two weeks, where a Delaware state judge will hear arguments on "summary judgment" — or whether he should decide the case before it goes to trial. Most legal experts expect that the case will ultimately proceed to trial before a jury in mid-April.

