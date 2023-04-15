Fox News formally apologized to the judge in the Dominion defamation case, taking responsibility for the "misunderstanding" regarding Rupert Murdoch's role at the network that led the judge to launch an investigation into potential legal misconduct by Fox, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

In the letter, which was dated Friday and filed with the court, Fox attorney Blake Rohrbacher said the right-wing network "never intended to omit information" and that its inaccurate representations about Murdoch's formal role at Fox News were "not meant to mislead the Court or evade the question."

