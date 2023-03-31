Fox News swiftly banned then-President Donald Trump's election-denying lawyers from appearing on the right-wing channel in December 2020 after being threatened with a defamation suit, a text message made public on Friday revealed.

The message was made public as part of Dominion Voting Systems' ongoing $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The case is likely to proceed to a trial in mid-April.

