Fox News CEO said correspondent's fact-check of Trump's election lies was 'bad for business,' new emails show

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott internally sounded the alarm about the financial fallout that the right-wing network would suffer if it continued fact-checking then-President Donald Trump's lies after the 2020 election, according to messages that became public on March 29.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In one instance, Scott emailed Meade Cooper, executive vice president of prime time programming, and laced into correspondent Eric Shawn for fact-checking Trump.

