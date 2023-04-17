Fox News defamation trial will begin Tuesday, judge says, without explaining one-day delay

Members of the media outside the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center ahead of the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation trial against Fox News in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on Monday, April 17, 2023.

 Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said Monday that the delay in the Fox-Dominion defamation trial "is not unusual" and told the parties that he expects them back on Tuesday to finish jury selection.

"I made the decision to delay the start of the trial until tomorrow," Davis said, later adding that "it's a six-week trial. Things happen... this is not unusual... This does not seem unusual to me."

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags