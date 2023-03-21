A Fox News producer on Monday filed a pair of explosive lawsuits against the right-wing talk channel, alleging that the network's lawyers coerced her into providing misleading testimony in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation case against the company.

The lawsuits filed by Abby Grossberg, who worked as a senior booking producer for Maria Bartiromo and most recently head of booking for Tucker Carlson, accused Fox's legal team of having engaged in wrongful conduct as it prepared her for a pre-trial deposition in the election technology company's case.