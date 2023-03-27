The Fox News producer who accused the right-wing network of pressuring her into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion defamation case has been fired, she disclosed in new court filings.

Lawyers for Abby Grossberg, a former producer for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson who is suing Fox News over the alleged legal coercion, said that she was fired by the network on Friday. Her lawyers said the company's official explanation for the dismissal was that she "improperly disclosed information regarding the Dominion/Fox Lawsuit that the Company purportedly believed was privileged."

