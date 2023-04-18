Fox News settles with Dominion at the last second, averting defamation trial over its 2020 election lies

Reporters and members of the public line up early to enter the Leonard Williams Justice Center where Dominion Voting Systems is suing FOX News in Delaware Superior Court on April 18 in Wilmington, Delaware.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A last-second settlement has been reached in the historic defamation case between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems, the parties announced Tuesday in court.

"The parties have resolved their case," Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said.

