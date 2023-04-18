Fox News settles with Dominion at the last second, pays more than $787 million to avert defamation trial over its 2020 election lies

Reporters and members of the public line up early to enter the Leonard Williams Justice Center where Dominion Voting Systems is suing FOX News in Delaware Superior Court on April 18 in Wilmington, Delaware.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fox News reached a last-second settlement with Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday as the case raced toward opening statements, paying more than $787 million to end a colossal two-year legal battle that publicly shredded the right-wing network's credibility.

Fox News' $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems is the largest publicly known defamation settlement in US history involving a media company.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags