Fox News stars and executives privately trashed Trump's election fraud claims, court document reveals

The most prominent stars and highest-ranking executives at Fox News privately ridiculed claims of election fraud in the 2020 election despite the right-wing channel allowing lies about the presidential contest to be promoted on its air, a court filing revealed on February 16.

 Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress/Getty Images

The messages, included in a legal filing as part of Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, showed that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham brutally mocked lies being pushed by former President Donald Trump's camp asserting that the election was rigged.

