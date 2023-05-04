Fox said in a court filing Wednesday that it settled the monster defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million to "buy peace," and strongly opposed motions to unseal additional redacted material in the case.

"Fox agreed to settle this case, with this Court's encouragement, in large part to bring to an end the continued media spectacle, and chill on First Amendment rights, that this case had become," Katharine Mowery, an attorney for Fox, wrote in a letter to Judge Eric Davis.

