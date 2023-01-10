French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change

French President Emmanuel Macron is proposing a draft law that will require French citizens to work until 64 or 65, from 62 currently, to qualify for a full pension,

The French government on Tuesday will propose raising the retirement age by at least two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that was met with huge protests by labor unions the last time it was attempted.

The draft law will require French citizens to work until 64 or 65, from 62 currently, to qualify for a full pension. The increase will be introduced gradually over 10 years and will also take into account the physical demands of certain jobs, French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

